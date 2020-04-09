Jordan Lee Warner, age 30 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home. He was born May 26, 1989, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jeffery T. and Michele (Hoffman) Warner.
Jordan graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 2008, and was a long-time resident of Grand Haven. He was very involved in sports and played on the Varsity Golf League in high school. Jordan enjoyed staying active and being outside; playing lacrosse and snowmobiling. He loved to cook and was planning on starting culinary school this fall in order to become a better chef. Most of all, Jordan loved spending time with his daughter, Addison. He will be fondly remembered and missed by many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.