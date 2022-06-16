Joseph Edward Kooiman, age 45 of Spring Lake, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Trinity Health Hospital-Muskegon. He was born on February 17, 1977, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Dennis Kooiman and Doreen Lampe.
Joe graduated from Spring Lake High School. He was a hard-working employee of Northern Pipeline Contractors since graduating high school. Joe enjoyed martial arts and was best known for always being prepared to defend himself and others. He spent his life helping his family and friends, and was a dedicated father. Joe enjoyed working on projects and spending time with his son.
