Joseph (Joey) Darling, age 72, of Spring Lake went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 10,2023. He was born on May 3rd 1950 in Sherbrooke Quebec.
His parents were Joseph and Gertrude Darling. Survivors include his wife Pam of 48 years, son Brian (Leanne) Darling , and daughter Barbie (Chris) Kodra. 5 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Joanne South and Elizabeth Helmers.
