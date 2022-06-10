Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was a resident of Hudson since 2013, and a World War II U.S. Army veteran. Joseph, a lifelong school superintendent, was most recently employed by Grand Haven Area Public Schools. He retired from them in 1990. He was an avid boater and sailor nearly his entire life, navigating most of the Great Lakes, Long Island Sound, the Mississippi River, the Gulf of Mexico and much of the Atlantic seaboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.