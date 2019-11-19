Mrs. Josephine Van Hall, age 96, of Muskegon passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born August 25, 1923, in Evanston, Illinois, to John and Martha (Maciejewski) Stolarz. On May 16, 1942, she married Arthur Van Hall, and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2006.
Josephine was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake and a former member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was forever attentive to her five children; leading 4-H, Cub Scouts, and volunteering at many church and school activities. Josephine was an excellent cook and seamstress, and spent many hours preparing wonderful meals and teaching others to sew. She enjoyed active retirement living in Florida for many years; golfing, dancing, exercising at water aerobics, socializing at various functions and playing cards. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by three daughters: Betty (Mike) Fitzgerald of Plainfield, Illinois, Deb (Don) Van Zee of Spring Lake, and Pam (Steve) Fritschen of Novi, Michigan; two sons, Larry (Eileen) Van Hall of Muskegon and Tom (Julie) Van Hall of Green Cove Springs, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings: Stanley (Laura) Stolarz, Chester Stolarz and Jane (Dennis) Kieft; in-laws, Charles (Marylin) Van Hall and Lillie Van Hall; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nettie (Ken) Bol; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake with Father David Gross officiating. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Josephine may be given to the Harbor Hospice Foundation or St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.