Joshua J. DeGram, 36, of Jenison passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Joshua was born in Grand Haven on October 22, 1983. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 2002. Josh graduated from Grand Valley State University with a software engineering degree and was working at Dominion Systems as a software developer. He married Kerri Lanning on September 13, 2008, and they were raising their three young daughters in Jenison. Josh and Kerri are members of Hudsonville Protestant Reformed Church. Josh enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially camping and hiking with his family.
Josh is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kerri; their daughters: Addison, Ella and Lydia; his parents: Deb DeGram of Grand Haven and Howie (Karlyn) DeGram of Grand Haven; his siblings: Seth DeGram and Joanne Wooldridge (Lyllian, Osllyn, Lucien), and Gabrielle DeGram; parents-in-law, Gary and Pat Lanning of Hudsonville; brothers-in-law: the Rev. Andy and Stephanie Lanning (Jessica, Eric, Emily, Megan, Jason), Nate and Dawn Lanning (Isaac, Chase, James, Claire, Ian); grandparents: Sadie Jeske, Leo and Marian DeGram, and Margaret Timmer.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Josh DeGram will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hudsonville Protestant Reformed Church, 5101 Beechtree Ave., Hudsonville, MI 49426. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464 (www.yntemafh.com). Private interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. Memorial contributions to Heritage Christian School.
