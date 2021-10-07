Joyce C. Stockhill, age 88 of West Olive, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at home. She was born on February 8, 1933, in Queens Village, New York, to the late John and Sophia (Kowalsky) Schaefer.
Joyce married Gordon W. Stockhill on September 24, 1961, in Northfield, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2020, after 58 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.