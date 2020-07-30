Joyce was born in Ferrysburg, Michigan, to Louis and Christina Meyer, the youngest of five and with four older brothers: Orie, Harold, Lewis and Melvin. She married Marshall Currie in 1957 and were blessed with two children: Tamara in 1959 and Scott in 1960. They made their home in California until 2004 when they moved to Marsing, Idaho.
Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, called her home on July 17, 2020.
