Joyce D. (Swanson) Fraser, age 94, was called to heaven Friday, August 20, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. She was born in New Era, Michigan, to Arnold and Olive (VanderVen) Swanson on August 11, 1928.
After attending Michigan State University, where she met her future husband Raymond Fraser, she became an elementary school teacher, teaching in the L’Anse Creuse school district of Harrison Township, Michigan. The family moved from Mount Clemens, Michigan, to Mears, Michigan, where Joyce taught school at Elbridge Elementary School and later Golden Elementary School in Mears. She retired in 1986 and moved to Spring Lake in 1999. In 2019 she moved to Round Rock, Texas. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading the Bible, sewing and quilting.
