Joyce Kroeger, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, at Fayettes Home for Assisted Living, where she resided the past 11 months. Born March 29, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Ada DeZwaan.
She was the beloved wife of George Kroeger. He preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia J. Block of Pinckney, Michigan; Gerald O. Roark of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Michael A. DeVree of Holland, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.