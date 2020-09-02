Joyce Marie Berns, age 84, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born August 26, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, to Howard and Ellen (Flynn) Vincent; and married William “Bill” Berns on August 6, 1959, in Rochester, Michigan.
Joyce’s childhood helped to build a heart that was resilient and centered around family. Her 61-year marriage to Bill demonstrated how hard work and kindness can create a fulfilling life. Their favorite memories together were traveling the Great Lakes on their boat, the “Joy-Sea.” Her love was often expressed in the kitchen by feeding her family, friends and the community. She has passed on many memories and recipes to her beloved grandchildren.
