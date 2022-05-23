Joyce Marie Ekkel, age 78, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at home. She was born May 8, 1944, in Muskegon, Mich., to William and Helen (Cole) LeBaron; and married James Allen Ekkel on July 23, 1966, at Sullivan Baptist Church. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Joyce graduated from Ravenna High School and Baker College. She worked for many years at the Muskegon County Treasurer’s office in accounting. Joyce and her husband Jim served as foster parents, and as president and vice president of the Whitehall Music Boosters. They also supported the National Kidney Foundation, as Jim was a recipient of three kidney transplants. Joyce served as the president of the Lloyd’s Bayou Resident Association for many years; she loved hosting events along with her close friend John Deal, and they were well known for their “J&J Bistro.” She was also a member of the “Bayou Babes” scooter gang. Her other interests were playing cards, euchre, meme and bingo. Most of all, she spent her life devoted to caring for her family and was very involved with her grandchildren.
