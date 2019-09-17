Ms. Joyce Thora McFadden, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born in Oakland, California, on March 20, 1929, to Theodore and Blanche (Fields) Olsen; and married Lawrence McFadden on March 17, 1946.
Ms. McFadden had been employed as a factory worker for Heyboer Transformers for over 15 years. Joyce was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and enjoyed bowling, golf, the American Legion, reading and card games.
Survivors: daughter, Denise McFadden; sons, Donald (Elaine) McFadden and Lawrence (Ginny) McFadden; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Lawrence.
Service: Per her wishes, a private graveside service will be held. Internment in Lake Forest Cemetery.
Memorials: Humane Society. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon.
