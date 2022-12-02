Joyce Watkins Pellegrom, age 88 of Spring Lake, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at American House-Spring Lake. She was born on March 4, 1934, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the late Roy and Elsie (Straight) Watkins. Joyce married Matthew Pellegrom on July 23, 1982, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joyce graduated from Three Oaks High School, Class of 1952. She went on to Western Michigan University, where she received her master’s degree in education in 1966. Joyce loved her 27 ½-year teaching career at Grand Haven Area Public Schools, retiring in 1989. Joyce was a member of Counterpoint, the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 Auxiliary, and Friends of Spring Lake District Library, where she served as former treasurer. Joyce also was a part of several education associations including the MEA, NEA, GHEA, MBEA and NBEA. She was an avid reader who loved to play golf, knit, and do aerobic dancing.
