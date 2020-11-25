Judith Margaret Beverly, 74, of Grand Haven, Michigan, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020. Judy was born September 18, 1946, in Grand Haven, Michigan, the daughter of Adolf Abraham and Marion Wiebenga.
Judy loved to garden. She was especially fond of her moon flowers. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and loved to shop. She was very kind and never met a person she didn’t like. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Grand Haven, Michigan.
