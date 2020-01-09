Judith “Jude” Lynn Bole, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born December 27, 1938, in Grand Haven to the late John and Leona (Law) VerDuin.
Jude married Ralph “Buck” Bole, on July 20, 1957, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2005. She was a life-long resident of Grand Haven and was a former member of First Reformed Church.
Jude worked for Meijer’s and Russ’ for a short time, but was well known as a longtime waitress, head cook and part owner at the Dee-Lite in Grand Haven for over 40 years. She also served as a cook at the Elks Lodge in her spare time. Jude loved spending time with her family, and had a great love for Jesus. She was an animal lover and will be missed by her longtime companion cat, Kiki. Jude liked working with people and had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. She also enjoyed country-western music and watching westerns on television.
Jude will be remembered and missed by her daughter, Christy Bole of Grand Haven; two sons, Gregory (Kelly) Bole of North Carolina and Steven Bole of Grand Haven; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Russell (Nancy) Dillon of Coldwater; very special sister-in-law, Mickey VerDuin; and longtime friends that stayed by her to the end: Marilyn, Patti and Jean. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian; and brothers, Jim and Jack VerDuin.
The Funeral Service for Jude will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Duer officiating. The Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Buck’s honor or the Wounded Warrior Fund in Ian’s honor. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Judith’s online guestbook.
