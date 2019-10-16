Judith Elizabeth “Judy” White, age 72, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. She was born January 7, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Edward and Elizabeth (Kearns) Meany; and married Douglas White on May 31, 1971, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2002.
Judy graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1965 and attended Kendall College of Art and Design. She worked at Re/Max Real Estate as a broker/agent for many years, and recently as a floral designer at Chalet Floral. Judy enjoyed doing crafts, cooking, baking, being involved in the community and loved to socialize.
She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Gretchen White of San Francisco, California, and Heather (John) Pitsch of Wyoming, Michigan; her son, Greg (Chrissie Leibman) White of Deerfield, Illinois; and six sisters: Marion Mullin, Sue (Greg) Lonnee, Sarah (Randy) Baxter, Elaine (Steve) Ebel, Virginia Hagstrom and Nora (Bill) Massaro. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Michelle Meany and Melissa Thomas; and her special friend, Deane Brengle.
The funeral service for Judy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with Chaplain Duane Smith officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16 (tonight), at The VanZantwick Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the Judy White Memorial Fund to assist in offsetting unexpected memorial expenses. Contributions can be made to the Judy White Memorial Fund (https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=SDYMSWNALUZSQ&source=url). Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.