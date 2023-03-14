Judith L. Ennenga, age 84 of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Hospice at Heartwood Lodge. She was born on June 27, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Gordon and Anna (Kirk) Hornby.
Judy worked for Kysor Medallion for several years before her retirement. She served as a volunteer at the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28, where she was also a member of the Auxiliary. In her younger days, Judy loved playing tennis and bowling at Starlite Lanes. She enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.