Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on September 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born in Howard County, Indiana, on November 10, 1935, to the late Woodrow A.L. and Helen A. (Greene) French.
Judy was a registered nurse and director of nursing in many states, most notably spending 10 years at North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven, Michigan. On November 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel, who survives in Boyne City, Michigan.
