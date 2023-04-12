Judith Patricia Ochs, age 80 of Grand Haven, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. She was born on November 26, 1942 in Muskegon, MI to Elijah and Jean (Giddings) Shew.
Judy attended grade school at St. Mary’s Catholic School of Muskegon, and then graduated from Muskegon Catholic High School, Class of 1960. She worked in production at the Fisher Body Metal Assembly Plant of General Motors Corp. in Grand Rapids for 30 years before her retirement. Judy attended St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Parish for many years. She took great pride in helping animals and had adopted two dogs of her own, which she loved dearly. Judy enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, and going shopping with her girls. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending all their sporting and school events.
