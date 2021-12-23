Mrs. Judith Tournier, age 76, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at home. She was born May 9, 1945, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Albert and Anne (Peters) Krueger. On August 16, 1969, she married Richard Tournier in Downers Grove, Illinois.
Judy played an important role in so many people’s lives. She was a teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and advocate. Throughout her life, she showed her ability to adapt and prosper at anything she wanted to do, including a wide variety of careers, including high school biology teacher, designer for paper samples at Carpenter Paper, but her passion was found when she started working at a flower shop. Whether in her backyard gardens or at her own nursery, Judy loved plants and horticulture, and excelled at growing anything and everything. She was also an adventurous cook, never afraid to explore a new cuisine, expand her palate, create her own recipes or carry on family traditions like her famous date swirl Christmas cookies that have been made by a Tournier every year for more than 150 years.
