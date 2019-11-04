Judith Townsend

Judith “Jude” Monroe Townsend, age 78, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virginia Monroe. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Thomas; her son, Jay and daughter, Susan (Hans) Yentz; her beloved grandchildren, Maxwell and Benjamin Yentz; sister, Nancy Foril; and brother and sister-in-law, William and Sally Bowen.
A native of Detroit, Jude spent many years living in Grand Haven, Michigan, followed by many exciting stops in Asia and Europe as a companion to her husband, Colonel Thomas W. Townsend, during his distinguished Air Force career. Jude will be remembered as a true lady who instilled good and righteousness in her family and all those who were fortunate to know her. Jude was an accomplished self-taught artist and her many paintings, glass works and other projects will be a lasting tribute to her zest for life.
The family will receive visitors Friday, November 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the O’Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Chapel, 3980 Cascade Road S.E., Grand Rapids. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook S.E., Suite 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.
