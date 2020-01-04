Judy A. Cherry, age 77, of Grand Haven passed away January 3, 2020, at her home. She was born March 7, 1942, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Ray and Rosemary (Lazarro) Bugher; and she married Michael A. Cherry Sr. on April 29, 1962, in Kokomo, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1988.
Judy worked as a self-employed day care provider for 30 years, who loved kids through her work. Her other interests were arts and crafts.
She is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Michael Cherry Jr. and Jack Cherry; two grandchildren, Brandyn and Tyler Cherry; great-granddaughter, Elyse Cherry; and her brother, Bob (Jane) Bugher. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society are appreciated. Services are entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.