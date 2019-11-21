Judy Ann Garner, age 73, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. She was born June 18, 1946, in Grand Haven to Lyle and Marjorie (Broton) McWilliams; and she married Maynard Lee Garner on September 12, 1981, in Grand Haven.
Judy worked for Harbor Industries in the shipping and receiving department. She attended Nortonville Gospel Chapel and loved baseball and her team the Detroit Tigers. Her other interests were traveling with Maynard, softball and bowling.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Maynard Garner; daughter, Brenda Holtzclaw; son, Robert (Elba) Holtzclaw; step-children: Ruth (Chris) Sorenson, Lee (Alenda) Garner and Seth (Elizabeth) Garner; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Cindy) McWilliams; brother-in-law, Chet Babcock; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Don McWilliams; and her sister, Darlene Babcock.
The funeral for Judy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Nortonville Gospel Chapel with the Rev. Joe O’Neill officiating. Friends may meet the family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 22, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
