Judy Brancheau, age 58 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 23, 2021.
She attended Grand Haven High School, with graduating class of 1982. She, along with her significant other Kevin Marston loved the outdoors and family. Judy was so full of life. She could make the room light up when she walked in. She was full of adventures, from riding motorcycle, working at the family nursery, camping, and always finding time to surround herself with family and friends.
