Julie Ann (Forshar) Peters, loyal wife to Randall H. Peters, D.D.S., and our loving and wonderful mother and grandmother, peacefully went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on November 19, 2021, surrounded by her family, three years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Julie was born in Port Huron, Michigan, daughter of Jack and Beva Lou Forshar. She graduated from East Grand Rapids High School and proudly attended University of Michigan dental hygiene school. It was in Ann Arbor that she met Randy, and they married in 1969. They settled in Spring Lake, Michigan, where they raised their family. She was a professional mom, dental hygienist, office manager, and an active volunteer with many community organizations. She was an active member at Calvary Church, Community Reformed Church of Charlevoix, and First Reformed Church of Grand Haven. Her faith in Jesus gave her much comfort and joy, and she shared this joy with all who knew her.
