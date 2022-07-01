June Edna Roossien, age 78, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born September 16, 1943, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Henry William and Henrietta (Baker) Roossien. June graduated from Grand Haven High School.
June worked at Grand Haven Brass and Grand Haven Plastics (Michigan Mold) until she retired.
