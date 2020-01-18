Junior H. Brouwer, age 88, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. He was born October 13, 1931, in Holland, Michigan, to the late John and Henrietta (Michmerhuizens) Brouwer. Junior married Nancy Palmer on June 26, 1959, in Grand Haven.
Junior proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He loved to hunt, fish, travel and garden. Junior was a big Detroit Tigers fan and especially loved spending time with his five grandchildren.
He will be adoringly remembered and missed by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; daughter, Barbara (Brian) Fritz of Grand Haven; son, Robert (Julie) Brouwer of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Sydney Fritz and Alex, Rachel and Conner Brouwer; sister, Arlene (Al) Blauwkamp of Zeeland; brother, Theodore Brouwer of Holland; brother-in-law, Roger Smeenge; and sister-in-law, Ruth Brouwer. Junior was preceded in death by his grandson, Trevor Fritz, in 2005; sisters, Adrianna De Roo and Mary Ellen Smeenge; and brothers, Hollis and Donald Brouwer.
The Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Second Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Laura de Jong officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Junior’s online guestbook.
