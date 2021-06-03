Karen A. Holman, age 55, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, surrounded by her family following a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 22, 1965, in Port Huron to Lou and Ellie (McCarvell) Kar, and resided in the West Michigan area for most of her life.
Karen loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, with all her heart. That love was also poured out on everyone around her. She served others by giving of her time and through her gifts of cooking and baking. All who knew her can attest: if you attended a Karen-hosted party, you left with a belly full of wonderful food and a heart full of love. Karen was a deeply devoted wife, mother, Grammy, sister, daughter and friend. Her legacy of servanthood, God-given wisdom and Jesus’ love will carry on for generations. She is deeply loved and will be desperately missed.
