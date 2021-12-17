Karen Eileen Mativichuk, age 76, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at home. She was born October 1, 1945, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Ernest G. and Marcella (Schaaf) Kihnke.
Karen graduated from Baker College with a bachelor’s degree and worked for ReMax as an associate broker/Realtor, and previously worked as an accountant. She was an active member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, serving with ministry for the sick and homebound, Hispanic ministry, prison and jail ministry, and money counter. Karen was member of the Elks, and Habitat for Humanity, and Homeowners Association where she was very active. Her other interests were travel and working in the community; and most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
