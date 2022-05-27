Karen Jeanne Verplank of Norton Shores, age 80, passed away on May 20, 2022, after a reoccurrence of breast cancer.
Karen was born on June 18, 1941, to Raymond and Evelyn Verplank. She worked her entire career in radiology at Zeeland Hospital, where she would direct the radiology department. She truly loved her work and made many life-long friends during her career. In retirement, she spent many years living in Grand Haven and traveling to Florida in the winters.
