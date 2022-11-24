Karen Lynn Tombs, age 69 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. She was born on August 9, 1953, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, to Raymond and Betty (Scott) Cole. Karen married the love of her life and best friend, William “Bill” Tombs, on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1986, in Rochester, Michigan.
Karen graduated from Rochester High School and went on to attend Central Michigan University. She was founder and operator of Finders Keepers Antiques, which operated in Centertown, Grand Haven, for many years. She later became a Realtor, working for Oakes Agency and ReMax Lakeshore, before founding Franklin Property Management with her husband, Bill.
