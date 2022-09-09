Karen Lange, age 70, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Holland Hospital. She was born April 4, 1952, in Bay City to Edward and Mary (Wegener) Lobsinger.
Karen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she was part of the Altar Guild and retired from Michigan Bell after 33 years. Karen loved writing cards and wrote up to 1,500 cards a year; she also enjoyed golfing, book clubs, and being with her family and friends.
