Karen Mabel Little, age 81 of Spring Lake Township, passed away on October 6, 2021, at a local care facility. She was born on August 9, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Edwin and Glenda (Lohrmann) Young.
Karen loved Grand Haven. She volunteered her time for the U.S. Coast Guard Festival for over 10 years, and was known for her dependability and enthusiasm. Karen enjoyed baking, going to the beach on Lake Michigan, watching “Blue Bloods,” and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.