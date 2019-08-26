Karen Metcalf

Karen Klomparens Metcalf, age 75, of Spring Lake, Michigan passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community. She was born November 4, 1943, in East Grand Rapids, Michigan to the Jack and Doris (Ward) Keating.
Karen graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1961 and Michigan State University in 1965, where she was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Chuck Klomparens in 1966.
Karen was a beloved Math and English teacher for 32 years at Grand Haven High School and Forest Hills Central School District.
Karen later married Bill Metcalf in May of 1996. They were active members of the Spring Lake Yacht Club. She was also a very avid MSU Spartan fan.
Karen is survived by two sons, Charles (Brenda Carlson) Klomparens, and James (Chaye) Klomparens: three grandchildren: Ashlee, Camryn and Kyler; one brother, Jim (Mary) Keating; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Doris Keating, Chuck Klomparens, and Bill Metcalf.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Hospice of North Ottawa Community (supportnochs.org/hospice). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
