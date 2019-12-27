Karen Sue Walsh, age 71 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Butterworth Hospital.
She was born on October 12, 1948 in Grand Haven, MI to the late William and Sadie (Postema) Sullivan. Karen married James Walsh on March 17, 1967 in Grand Haven.
Karen was a life-long resident of Grand Haven, and worked as a Social Worker for Senior Home Health Care for 25 years. She was an active member of Second Reformed Church, where she served on the counting committee, was a Sunday School teacher, practiced social work, and helped out in the office. Prior to this, she served as Superintendent of the Children’s Ministry at First Reformed Church. She loved to crochet and sew, and was part of the Stitching Club. Karen also enjoyed tending to the flowers and vegetables in her garden, shopping, and most importantly, taking care of and being there for her children and grandchildren.
Karen will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 52 years, James; her two daughters, Shannon (Bob) Young of Brookfield, WI, and Shawnlyn (Jeff) Stong of Grand Haven; three grandchildren: James (Alli) Stong, Allisun (Justin) Donnelly, and Meghan Stong; two great-grandchildren, William James Stong and Adeline Stong; and brothers-in-law, Michael and Dennis (Julie) Walsh. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Sullivan.
The Memorial Service for Karen will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Eisnor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Tri-County Collie Rescue or the American Cancer Society of Michigan. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Karen’s online guestbook.
