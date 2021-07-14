Karyn Suzanne (Sackman) Miller, age 46, passed away on July 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids after a short battle with colon cancer. Karyn was born August 5, 1974, to David and Suzanne Sackman of Bradenton, Florida, at the William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1992 and Ferris State University in 1998 with a degree in social work.
Karyn married Luke Miller on June 8, 2002, and they just recently celebrated 19 years of marriage. They are the proud parents of three sons: Alexander, Maxwell and Samuel. Karyn was the truest form of the term “Boy Mom.” She loved her boys with all that she had. They each have their own unique personalities and activities that they enjoy and she supported them in all that they did. She never missed a sporting or school event, always made sure they had what they needed and was always there to cheer them on.
Karyn most recently worked for the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District as a parent educator in their Early Childhood Services Department. Prior to joining OAISD, she worked as a social worker for Child Protective Services and Bethany Christian Services. Not only did Karyn make sure her own boys were well taken care of, but she dedicated much of her career to making sure other children were safe and in the best situation possible.
Karyn is survived by her husband, Luke Miller; sons: Alexander, Maxwell and Samuel, all of Grand Haven, Michigan. She is also survived by her parents, David and Suzanne Sackman of Bradenton, Florida; sisters, Stacy (John) Adado of Mason, Michigan, and Amy (Ron) Koller of Estero, Florida; nieces, Lily Koller and Emily Adado; and nephew, Matthew Adado; as well as her father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Betty Miller of Dewitt, Michigan. She was also very fortunate to have many wonderful friends and coworkers who have been supportive throughout her life and during her brief illness.
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital (Intensive Care Unit) in Grand Rapids as well as the Cancer & Hematology Center of Western Michigan for their care and compassion during Karyn’s illness. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and forever dear.” (Alex MacLean)
Mass of Christian Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church (920 Fulton St., Grand Haven, MI 49417). Visitation will take place 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. There will be a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Karyn may be given to Grand Haven Christian School. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
