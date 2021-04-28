Katherine Mae Olthoff, age 87, of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. She was born June 8, 1933, in Pease, Minnesota, to the late Dick and Hermina (Dykstra) Baas.
Kathy spent her childhood in Pease, attending Pease Christian School and Milaca High School. She then enrolled in nursing school in Chicago, Illinois, and met Kenneth E. Olthoff while working as a registered nurse at Roseland Community Hospital. They were married in 1955 and eventually settled in Troy, Michigan, where they were members of North Hills Christian Reformed Church. Kathy was the church organist at North Hills and also worked at the North Hills Child Care Center. After living in Warren, Ohio, Ken and Kathy moved to Spring Lake, where they have lived for 28 years. Kathy attended Ferrysburg Community Church, and during the winter months, Sunlight Community Church in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
