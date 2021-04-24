Kathleen Ann Richards devoted her life to serving and helping others around her, particularly the less fortunate. A lifelong, passionate learner, she earned admiration and respect as a compassionate, feisty woman of indomitable inner strength devoted to issues of justice.
She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Angela (Burcon), the daughter of Polish immigrants, and Freely Richards, who died suddenly in Kathy’s youth. Her birth on March 18 in 1946, shortly after World War II, placed her on the leading edge of the Baby Boomer generation. The youngest of five children, she outlived all of her siblings: Patrick (and Aggie) Richards, Janet (and Jim) Nesbitt, Robert (and Joyce) Richards, and Mary (and Dennis) LaFaive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.