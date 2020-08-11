Mrs. Kathleen A. "Kay" Lucking, age 98, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center.
She was born November 1, 1921, in Grand Haven to Clarence and Jennie (Bolt) Austin. In 1948, she married Robert G. Lucking in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2015.
Kay graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1939 and from Western Michigan University in 1943 with a B.S. degree in education. She was a member of the Senate Sorority at the university.
After teaching business education in Fremont and Holland, she returned to Grand Haven and was on the staff of the Business Education Department at Grand Haven High School from 1945-1949. In 1951, she and Bob moved to Spring Lake.
In 1962, she returned to teaching. She taught in the Spring Lake High School Business Department for 25 years, retiring in 1987.
She was a member of the MEA, the NEA, the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and the Spring Lake Country Club. She also did volunteer service in the Spring Lake community.
She is survived by her son, Robert Jr. (Victoria) Lucking; two grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Janas and Jonathon (Kathleen) Lucking; three great-grandchildren: Emma and Maeve Janas, and Felix Lucking.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Spring Lake Cemetery. Share memories with the family on their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
