The Celebration of Life for Kathleen Brannack will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at The Brannack family’s home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the house. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for more details.
