Kathleen passed away peacefully at a young age of 64. She was a loving and devoted mother of Geoffrey and Alexander Abrahms, a beloved daughter of the late Robert and Elaine Koerber, and a loving sister of seven siblings.
Kathleen was active in her community as a volunteer member for Grand Haven Eagles 925 for the past decade, working at The Home Depot in Grand Haven and North Ottawa Community Hospital, and had a long career at Michigan Bell/AT&T.
