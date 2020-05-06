Kathleen Dora Brannack, age 71 of Robinson Township, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home. She was born April 7, 1949, in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Harry M. and Bonnie J. (Clark) Yeager.
Kathleen married Gene Brannack on August 30, 1969, in Birmingham, Michigan. Kathleen worked as a cleaning professional at Bekins Audio in Grand Haven for several years and she loved gardening, camping and doing crafts in her spare time. She also enjoyed snowmobiling in the winter months, and was a member of the Long Riders Snowmobiling Club. Kathleen loved her family, namely her grandchildren, and loved to spoil and spend quality time with them.
