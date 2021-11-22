Mrs. Kathleen “Kate” Przybytek, age 74, of West Olive passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Henry Ford Hospital. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to John and Mary (Cady) Donnellan. On June 14, 1970, she married James Przybytek in Chicago Heights, Illinois.
Kate was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church and a former president of the Tri-Cities Garden Club. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and antiques, and was part of a church guitar group for many years. Kate was very talented in art and music, and enjoyed her multiple business ventures. Most of all, she loved being a wife, mom and nanna. She will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.