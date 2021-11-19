Kathleen “Kate” Przybytek, 74, of West Olive died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Henry Ford Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
Latest News
- Friday's update: nearly 18,000 new cases, 128 deaths in Michigan in past 2 days
- WMC stunned by Reese in volleyball state semifinal
- Fruitport schools to close Monday, Tuesday due to COVID
- Holland man dies after van crashes into storage building
- Where is Peng Shuai? Case pits women's tennis against Chinese censorship
- Lions, Browns both desperate for wins entering Sunday's game
- Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings
- City Council begins termination of 80-year-old easement
Most Popular
Articles
- Local schools extend Thanksgiving break due to COVID
- Local hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases surge
- Ottawa County man pleads guilty to securities fraud
- Dan Start steps down as Lakers' football coach
- Nineteen-year-old drowns at Kollen Park
- Grand Haven woman injured in single-car crash
- Medusa Pottery: ‘Keeping the legacy alive’
- Regional health care director makes vaccine plea
- Diesel plant sale postponed in favor of property appraisal
- Gales of November affect Great Lakes shipping
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (9)
- Your Views (8)
- Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations (8)
- More people are walking up to the so-called ‘woke’ (6)
- Do Americans really want politics to be normal again? (6)
- Local business heads malign supply, labor issues in roundtable with Huizenga (5)
- Your Views (5)
- What to be a hero? The time is now! (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (4)
- When love for God and country intertwine (3)
- State has no business regulating short-term rentals (3)
- Religious freedom under attack from religious people (3)
- Vaccine mandate discussed at Chamber Zoom meeting (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Biden in Michigan pitches investment in electric vehicle market (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Where can you celebrate Halloween? (1)
- Do you recognize these soldiers? (1)
- Living at Gracious Grounds is a dream come true (1)
- GOP can finally feel good about an election (1)
- Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? (1)
- Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in U.S. (1)
- Ottawa County man pleads guilty to securities fraud (1)
- Whitmer calls for $675 per-car insurance refunds for drivers (1)
- Unexplained events, ghost sightings in Grand Haven and Michigan (1)
- Our community needs to show commitment for a better future (1)
- GHAPS selects Grimes as next superintendent (1)
- Steadfast yet shaped, a little bit every day (1)
- One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at store in Muskegon Heights (1)
- High court rejects Chance, McNeal murder appeals (1)
- Sources: MSU working on historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker (1)
- If House members colluded with Capitol rioters, expulsion is warranted (1)
- Muskegon County man found guilty of murder given life sentence (1)
- Friday's update: Big jump in new daily cases in Michigan (1)
- Protest exposes Line 5 security risk (1)
- Smant, Naser retire from BLP board (1)
- Ethics committee dismisses $5K fine against Huizenga for bypassing security screening (1)
- Suspect still at large after shooting police officer (1)
- Muskegon man sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy (1)
- How to handle an anti-vaccine ‘stay-at-home’ protest against schools (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Finding community after COVID (1)
- Grand Haven weekend forecast (1)
- Not to worry: Christmas will come despite backed-up supply chain (1)
- The era of the climate voter is showing up in Grand Haven (1)
- Dr. J. Lawrence Dannemiller (1)
- The time is right to get involved with your local museum (1)
- Virginia election highlights opportunity for Michigan parent power (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.