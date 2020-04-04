Kathleen Ann Richards was born March 18, 1946. She was the youngest of five children. Her siblings were Patrick Richards, Janet Richards (Nesbitt), Robert Richards and Mary Richards (LaFaive). She was preceded in death by her parents, Angela and Freely Richards; and siblings. She is survived by her son, Adam Richards and his wife, Sheri (Russell); and her four wonderful grandsons: Simeon, Elisha, Micah and Demetrios. They all adored her and she adored them. She also adored her nieces and nephews.
Kathy retired from the United States Postal Service, working devotedly in Seal Beach, California; and Kentwood, Walker and Wyoming, Michigan. Kathy was a devout Christian woman and, for the last several years of her life, a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven, Michigan. She was married to Christ and participated in Eucharistic adoration regularly. She was a feisty and strong woman who was passionately devoted to constant learning and to understanding issues related to justice. She will be missed by many people.
