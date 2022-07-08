Mrs. Kathleen Rowley, age 76, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at home. She was born May 5, 1946, in Grand Rapids, to George and Catherine (VanStrien) Brouwer and graduated from Union High School. She married John Rowley on August 23, 1968.
Kathleen was a registered nurse who worked at many offices and hospitals over the years, but primarily worked at Providence Hospital in Southfield before retiring. She and John were very active in their church community in all the places that they lived. After living in Arizona for the last 15 years they were happy to move back to Michigan and call Spring Lake home.
