The Funeral Service for Kathleen Straatsma will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
Latest News
- 2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
- Police looking for missing Nunica man with dementia
- Muskegon's sole candidate for police chief declines job
- Why does pollen make you miserable?
- GH-area automotive supplier earns 7th-straight GM award
- Two sentenced on domestic violence charges
- State Briefs
- Teen team creates video on child sex abuse support services
Most Popular
Articles
- New bait shop caters to 'everyday' anglers
- Staying home for spring break? Here's what you can do
- New village liquor store to offer ‘quality, quantity’
- U.S. 31 extension project to be done by Thanksgiving, MDOT says
- Woman injured when car crashes into pole, landscape rock
- Appeals court denies new trial for Ferrysburg man convicted in drug-related death
- Emails reveal councilwoman came close to violating Open Meetings Act
- $3.7M from pot tax goes to 3 West Mich. counties
- I-96 bridge improvements in Muskegon County begin next week
- WGHN named Station of the Year in Michigan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Democracy is on the rise (14)
- Your Views (12)
- I have more questions than there are answers (10)
- Coast Guard Festival says no to cannibas (7)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Whitmer made the promise, she owns the failure (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- GOP opposition to Jackson only helps further politicize the Supreme Court (2)
- Missing in action (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Have you ever noticed how much happens in March? (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed robbery of T-Mobile store (2)
- Appeals court: Holland man won't get new trial in murder of teen (1)
- Accept a new thing on the cusp of Holy Week (1)
- NOCHS may be acquired by Trinity Health (1)
- World Water Day is coming up; the time for action is now (1)
- U.S. Court of Appeals upholds Duncan Park decision (1)
- Kaepernick named honorary captain for Michigan spring football game (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1972 (1)
- Councilman McLaughlin responds to marijuana petition (1)
- Biden slipped up, but he was right (1)
- The gift of maple syrup from our friend Joe (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Of course Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself (1)
- 'This is not the time to ignore it': Newest COVID variant detected in West Michigan (1)
- Judge denies ‘false’ doctor’s note for man who stole catalytic converter (1)
- Kids don't need a buddy – they need parents (1)
- Solutions for Biden's many failures? Walk forward better (1)
- Does Donald Trump's base accept Putin's invasion of Ukraine? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Good news, bad news at the grocery store (1)
- 'Everything that gets delivered by truck is going to suffer' (1)
- Hold your kids close, and your memories, too (1)
- Grand Haven displays Ukrainian flag in solidarity (1)
- White supremacist propaganda is flourishing, and true conservatives can counter it (1)
- County’s new administrator should make the move (1)
- Pierogies for peace: In Baltimore, Ukrainian church makes pierogies to aid war-torn country (1)
- EGLE finds high levels of PFAS on Harbor Island (1)
- Levin calls for putting $15 minimum wage on Michigan's ballot (1)
- Former West Olive man sentenced to prison for phony investment advice (1)
- Another good reason to abolish capital punishment (1)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you watch TV these days?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.