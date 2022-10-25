The Funeral Service for Kathleen White will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Thursday, October 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
