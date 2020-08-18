Mrs. Kathryn “Net” Madsen, age 93, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born December 8, 1926, to Ben and Minnie (Westoff) Ruiter.
On June 9, 1946, she married Joseph H. Madsen, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2006.
Net was a member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church and also attended Journey Church with her daughter’s family. She was a talented cook and served many people over the years. She especially loved children and worked in the kitchen of Grand Haven Christian School and Calvary Christian for many years. Net enjoyed baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers, traveling, her Wednesday night dinners with friends, and being with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Doke of Winter Haven, Florida, and Janet (Edward) Wallish of Norton Shores; five granddaughters: Kelly (Tony) Brust, Rebecca (George) Eastling, Bethany (David) Stowers, Katrina (Joshua) Benson and Sarah (Gevin) Vandemark; four great-grandchildren: Courtney, Matthew, Brooklyn and Eira. She is also survived by her wonderful siblings. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Madsen; daughter, Merri Madsen; son-in-law, Jack Doke; and several brothers and sisters.
A private funeral will take place at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Net may be given to Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church or Journey Church. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
